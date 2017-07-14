Bangor Township Willing To Accept Medical Marijuana Facilities

Bangor Township is open for business when it comes to medical marijuana facilities with applications possibly being accepted as early as next month.

That followed a unanimous vote Tuesday by township trustees adopting an ordinance for such sites which could open next year, pending issues like licensing.

Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley says residents have generally been in favor of the idea.

Rowley added so far, Pinconning Township is the only other municipality in Bay County to approve a similar ordinance.

Clawson, Michigan-based, Oasis Wellness Center is interested in investing about $21 million into a former Dow Chemical property at 4675 East Wilder which could create over 100 jobs.