Bangor Township Voters Face August Primary Vote On Fire Department Millage
By John Hall
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 11:07 PM
Bangor Township F.D. photo

Bangor Township administrators and fire officials are getting the word out about an upcoming vote in the August primary.

Firefighter Mike Sarnowski says the Two Mill, six year request would generate some $700,000 exclusively for fire department operations.

Sarnowski explained that’s important as the number of calls the department is responding to has grown significantly from an average of roughly 800 a year in the 1980’s to 2,200 last year.

The cost to the owner of a home with $50,000 of taxable value would be over $ 8 a month or $100 for the entire year.

Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley says passage of the proposal would allow the start of efforts to upgrade fire stations and equipment that are showing their age.

He warned failure would result in layoffs and service cuts.

More information can be found on Facebook at Protect Bangor’s Future.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Michigan Looking For Creative Ways To Train Tomorrow’s Workers Saginaw Police Department Retiree Turns 100 Kawkawlin Restaurant Catches Fire Bay City School Board Adopts Budget For Coming School Year Monitor Township Residents Protest Possible Windmill Operation Covenant HealthCare Unveils Hybrid Operating Room
Comments