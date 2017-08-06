Baked Corn Casserole

This is one of the most requested recipes in the history of Listen to the Mrs.

Ingredients:

1 can Cream Style Corn

2 Eggs

1 can Whole Kernel Corn

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 box Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

10 ounces Cheddar Cheese, shredded

1 stick Butter or Margarine, melted

1 cup Sour Cream

Method:

Mix all and place in a 2 to 2 1/2 quart casserole dish.

Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for one hour or until done.

Variations: Add one can of whole kernel corn, and cut the butter to 1/4 cup.

You can also add canned crab meat.

You may substitute plain yogurt for the sour cream.