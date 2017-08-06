Baked Corn Casserole

This is one of the most requested recipes in the history of Listen to the Mrs.
Ingredients:
1 can Cream Style Corn
2 Eggs
1 can Whole Kernel Corn
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 box Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
10 ounces Cheddar Cheese, shredded
1 stick Butter or Margarine, melted
1 cup Sour Cream
Method:
Mix all and place in a 2 to 2 1/2 quart casserole dish.
Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for one hour or until done.
Variations: Add one can of whole kernel corn, and cut the butter to 1/4 cup.
You can also add canned crab meat.
You may substitute plain yogurt for the sour cream.