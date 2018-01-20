Baked Apple Oatmeal

Its breakfast, lunch or dinner…your choice.

Ingredients:

4 1/4 cups Milk

2 1/4 tablespoons Butter

1/2 cup Packed Brown Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1 1/4 teaspoon Cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon Chili Powder

3 cups Quick Oats

2 1/2 cups Chopped Apples

1/2 cup Raisins

1/2 cup Chopped Walnuts (optional)

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly butter a 2 quart casserole dish.

Mix together the milk, butter, sugar, salt, cinnamon and chili powder.

Mix in the rest.

Place in the casserole dish.

Bake for 40 minutes or until done.

Serve with fresh fruit, bagels or muffins.