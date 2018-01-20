Baked Apple Oatmeal
By Art Lewis
|
Jan 20, 2018 @ 4:52 PM

Its breakfast, lunch or dinner…your choice.

Ingredients:

4 1/4 cups Milk
2 1/4 tablespoons Butter
1/2 cup Packed Brown Sugar
1/2 teaspoon Salt
1 1/4 teaspoon Cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon Chili Powder
3 cups Quick Oats
2 1/2 cups Chopped Apples
1/2 cup Raisins
1/2 cup Chopped Walnuts (optional)

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
Lightly butter a 2 quart casserole dish.
Mix together the milk, butter, sugar, salt, cinnamon and chili powder.
Mix in the rest.
Place in the casserole dish.
Bake for 40 minutes or until done.
Serve with fresh fruit, bagels or muffins.

Related Content

Today’s Tuesday Tour Stop: Fralia’s!
Creative Cupcake Contest Results!
Pies for the Holidays
Police Investigate Fatal Saginaw Shooting
Beef Tips and Noodles in a Crockpot
Teriyaki Chicken Wing’s
Comments