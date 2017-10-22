Bailing Out Dying Coal Industry Is A Wasted Opportunity To Becoming Great Again–Pat Political Point, October 22, 2017

October 22, 2017

The Pat Political Point from today’s First Day show. Pat highlights how the Trump administration is using taxpayer money to save the coal industry even as the industry continues to fade away around the world.

The Los Angeles Times visited Homer City, PA, and reported on how that town is dealing with a dying coal industry.

The town’s coal-fired power plant is the town’s main employer. But like many other towns that relied on 20th century power for prosperity, Homer City is facing an uncertain future.

President Trump campaigned last year to end what he called “the war on coal.” Somehow, Trump would ignore the market and environmental forces by turning back the clock and wasting American treasure on a bygone era.

His message to restore big coal obviously resonated as he won states like Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Residents living in big coal country are scared about their future. So, when they hear someone promise a return to the good ole’ days, it makes sense why they embraced that message.

The tragedy is what Donald Trump is promising is a political and economic loser for the country.

According to that L.A. Times story, Trump reversed President Obama’s Clean Power Plan. His Environmental Protection Agency chief, and fossil fuel water boy, Scott Pruitt has been busy rolling back environmental regulations on coal plants. These moves allowed the coal industry to flood the air with toxic carbon emissions.

Trump declared last Spring that Obama’s Clean Power Plan picked winners and losers, and its rollback would revive the coal industry.

Of course, eliminating the Clean Power Plan has its drawbacks. The Lancet medical journal released a study showing that environmental pollution causes more deaths per year than war, smoking, AIDS, and other diseases. One out of six premature deaths–that’s around nine million people–die from toxic air and water pollution. The economic cost is devastating as well, totaling over four-trillion dollars!

Let’s put it another way: If ISIS were killing nine million people per year, we’d demand our government to stop that from happening.

You’re darn right we would.

So, why aren’t we doing that when it comes to controlling climate change and pollution?

President Obama had his faults, but he believed in moving America into the future by phasing out the toxic pollution energy policies of the past, and making America great again by pushing ahead with newer, cleaner forms of energy.

He didn’t press for this change because he was some lefty liberal, which he wasn’t. Obama pressed for alternative energy because that’s where the world economy is moving. He didn’t want America to be left behind.

Somehow, Donald Trump hasn’t gotten that message, and is threatening America’s economic survival by backing big coal.

A Stanford professor from the L.A. Times story said eliminating sensible environmental protections won’t save the coal industry, saying “It’s hard to hurt someone when they were already mortally wounded.”

The Times reports that despite Trump liberating big coal from Obama protections, coal jobs keep disappearing. One Texas power plant cut 850 jobs, for example.

Gutting the Clean Power Plan isn’t bringing back coal jobs. That means the Trump administration must do something else to save coal–something that was anathema during previous administrations.

President Trump is planning to give Big Coal a bailout in order to survive.

You see, natural gas, solar, wind, and other alternative forms of energy are cheaper and more efficient. The free market is ending coal’s dominance in the world. And that’s a good thing.

Except for Donald Trump who has promised coal country the impossible.

His administration is planning to force regional electrical grids to buy large amounts of coal. Now, I’m not the smartest guy in the world, but that’s government subsidizing Big Coal, which is kind of like…Socialism, right?

In a strange twist of irony, the oil and gas industry is joining forces with wind and solar interests to oppose this coal subsidy plan. Of course they would since big oil and gas wants its subsidies. Although, oil and gas companies have started investing in alternative energy of late.

But the big irony of all is that Trump is planning on using socialism to save the coal industry. The irony is as thick as coal fired smoke stacks.

Rather than challenging coal country to adapt to the future by utilizing education and job training to attract new businesses, Donald wants taxpayers to back a dying industry.

It’s a cynical and sickening plan to revive coal industry. Big Coal backed Trump and he’s going to use taxpayer money to keep it going despite market forces heading into a different direction.

On top of that, he’s supporting a form of energy that’s harming the world.

But that doesn’t bother Trump because backing Big Coal helps himself while the rest of us suffer.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.