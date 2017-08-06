Backyard Potluck Casserole

This one-dish meal is ready to go in less than one hour.

Ingredients:

8-10 boneless, skinless Chicken Thighs, cut into chunks

5 Italian Sausage Links, casing removed and cut into chunks

2 cloves Garlic, minced

16 ounces Tortellini, cooked

15 ounce can Artichokes, drained

1 teaspoon Fresh Cracked Pepper

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 cup Sour Cream

1 1/2 cups Shredded Sharp Cheese

1 3/4 cups Shredded Parmesan Cheese

1/4 cup Sundried Tomatoes

1/4 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 cup Buttered Bread Cubes

Method:

In a large skillet cook the sausage until lightly browned.

Add the chicken and cook until no longer pink.

Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the rest.

Add the cooked meat mixture.

Place in a casserole dish.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees until,hot and bubbly.