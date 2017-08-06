Backyard Potluck Casserole
By Art Lewis
Aug 6, 2017 @ 3:42 AM

This one-dish meal is ready to go in less than one hour.

Ingredients:

8-10 boneless, skinless Chicken Thighs, cut into chunks
5 Italian Sausage Links, casing removed and cut into chunks
2 cloves Garlic, minced
16 ounces Tortellini, cooked
15 ounce can Artichokes, drained
1 teaspoon Fresh Cracked Pepper
1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
1 cup Sour Cream
1 1/2 cups  Shredded Sharp Cheese
1 3/4 cups Shredded Parmesan Cheese
1/4 cup Sundried Tomatoes
1/4 cup Mayonnaise
1/2 cup Buttered Bread Cubes

Method:

In a large skillet cook the sausage until lightly browned.
Add the chicken and cook until no longer pink.
Set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine the rest.
Add the cooked meat mixture.
Place in a casserole dish.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees until,hot and bubbly.

