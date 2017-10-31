Baby Boy Dies in Huron County

Emergency personnel responded to a 9-1-1 call of an infant boy not breathing at a Port Hope residence in Huron County on Sunday, October 29. Responders arrived around 11:00 a.m. to a home on Second Street and found CPR already in progress on the two-month-old. He was taken to Harbor Beach Hospital but staff were unable to revive him. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says in statement the boy had been sleeping close together with his mother in a bed when the incident was discovered. An autopsy has been ordered. The case remains under investigation.