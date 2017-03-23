Award Winners Announced During 134th Bay Area Chamber Meeting

The big winner during the 134th annual meeting of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce held in a packed ballroom of Bay City’s Double Tree Hotel and Conference Center Wednesday evening turned out to be Kendra Christensen.

The Vice President of Lending for COPOCO Community Credit Union received honors as Ambassador of the Year plus the Energize Bay Area Young Professionals Award.

Other winners were David Green of Huntington Bank who received the Alumni Community Service Award. That’s for Leadership Bay County program graduates who exemplify principles of community leadership.

The Athena Award went to Essexville-Hampton school district Assistant Superintendent Lori Flippin for community service and actively helping women attain professional excellence.

The Business Hall of Fame Award went to Begick Nursery’s Paul Begick.

Chamber leaders also outlined their plans for the year ahead which will include a major push to upgrade the Bay City State Recreation Area.