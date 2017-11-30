Autopsy Ordered After Huron County Man Dies From Log Falling On Him
By John Hall
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 5:16 PM

A 58 year old Bad Axe man is dead after being pinned by a log that fell on him while he was cutting wood at a residence on Lackie Road in Huron
County’s Meade Township.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson identified the victim as Phillip E-Zoldos.

Zoldos’ wife Patricia and a neighbor used a forklift to remove the log and begin C-P-R after the accident about 5:30  Wednesday afternoon.

But Zoldos was pronounced dead roughly an hour later.

No immediate time was announced for an autopsy that’s been ordered by the Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office.

