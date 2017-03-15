Auto Repair Business To Relocate Along Saginaw Township’s Bay Road

Saginaw Township planners are seeing a long vacant building bring a new business to the Bay Road corridor. The township planning commission approved a site plan for Paint Bull International to move into the former R J’s Grill & Brew, 3140 Bay Road. Paint Bull International calls itself the alternative to a body shop.

Associate Planner Tony Dier says there will be two overhead doors on the Bay Road side to work areas where minor repairs will be done. A separate area will be used for painting vehicles.

The front awning on the building will be removed along with it being painted and bermed landscaping, with trees added in the front. One of two driveways to the property off Vogue Boulevard will be removed.

Construction work is expected to start in late spring or early summer. No cost estimate was available. The business is moving to Saginaw Township from the Bridgeview Park in Zilwaukee.