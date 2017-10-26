Auto Insurance Rate Reduction Plan Backed By State Representative Gary Glenn

State Representative Gary Glenn estimates over half of motorists in Detroit and surrounding communities don’t have auto insurance in violation of the existing law.

The Williams Township Republican noted Michigan’s auto insurance rates are the most expensive in the nation, making it extremely difficult for many low income residents to obtain coverage.

Glenn added under a proposed rate reduction plan that could be voted on by the full House next week, motorists would have the option of personal injury protection at $250,000 or $500,000 or at the unlimited level, all with guaranteed rate reductions.

Glenn says Detroit’s Mayor backs the plan which passed the House Insurance Committee on a party line vote Thursday.

Glenn is hoping for some Democratic lawmakers to ultimately join the G-O-P in support.