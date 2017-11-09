Authorities Seek Help In Locating Missing Man

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is seeking information regarding the location of Mark Ureel, 51 years old, who walked away from an Adult Foster Care home in the city Thursday.

He may be going to the Ogemaw County area. He is 5’7″ tall, about 155 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue pants, a white T-shirt with a tan coat, and he was carrying a large white duffle bag.

If anyone sees him, please contact us at the Bay City Department of Public Safety (989) 892-8571 or call your local 911 center.