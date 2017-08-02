Authorities Search For Suspect Fleeing Police

Police cars surround the car used by two suspects fleeing from police. (WSGW News photo by Sarah Noble)

State Police say one man is in custody after a high speed chase in Saginaw. Just before noon, Wednesday, State Police noticed two armed robbery suspects in a car near Michigan and Madison on the city’s west side.

When troopers attempted to stop the car, the driver sped away crossing to the east side. The driver then headed north on southbound I-675 using the downtown exit ramp to Fitzhugh. The driver stopped on I-675 in the area of Michigan and McCarty. Both men ran from the car.

After a brief foot chase and struggle a trooper caught the passenger. The driver managed to elude an extensive search of the area by officers from several departments with help from a State Police K-9 team and the State Police helicopter.