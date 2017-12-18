Authorities Say Warmer Temperatures Create Possibly Dangerous Ice Conditions

U. S. Coast Guard personnel at Station Saginaw River in Hampton Township are urging people to use caution around lakes and waterways in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Rising temperatures and scattered showers can pose significant risks to any ice related activities as ice may weaken, although appearing to be more stable than it is.

People are urged to wear and use proper safety equipment including, life jackets, anti-exposure clothing with multiple layers, plus have a cell phone to call for help if necessary.

You’re urged to inform family or friends as to where you’re going and what time you expect to return to shore.