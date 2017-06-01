Authorities Report Minor Injuries After Moving Van Overturns, Hitting Several Vehicles

The overturned semi trailer landed on top of one vehicle. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Bay County Sheriff deputies say several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene Thursday morning after a moving van driver lost control and rolled the rig over several times on U. .S 10, west of Mackinaw Road, in Monitor Township.

Investigators said the truck driver, an Ohio man in his early 30’s, was heading to Shepherd with a load of furniture, from the Cleveland, Ohio, area when he lost control of the rig.

The driver told deputies he had stopped at the Flying J Truck Stop in Buena Vista Township before the crash. His partner was in the sleeper compartment when the truck rolled over just after 8:00 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for an examination several hours after the crash.

Traffic in both directions on the freeway was affected until after noon.

Three vehicles heading east on U S 10 were hit by the out of control semi.

Michigan State Police motor carrier officers assisted Bay County deputies with the investigation.

Eastbound U. S. 10 was closed at 9 Mile Road and westbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

(WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)