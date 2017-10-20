Authorities Investigating Deaths Of Two Men

Saginaw County Sheriff detectives continue to investigate the deaths of two men.

Deputies found a missing Saint Charles Township man dead Friday morning about a mile from his home. The 56-year-old man was reported missing by his wife just after 6:00 p.m., Thursday. His body was found in a wooded area, near Three Oaks and Carr Roads. He suffers from a medical condition and his car was still in the garage. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy on the body of a 23-year-old Lansing man. His body was found Tuesday in a Spaulding Township creek, near Sheridan and Washington Roads.

Both incidents are considered suspicious until more information is found.

Authorities have not released the names of the men until relatives have been notified.