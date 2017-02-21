Authorities Investigate Woman’s Hot Tub Death At Mt Pleasant Area Hotel

Isabella County Sheriff deputies are investigating a suspicious death. Deputies responded to the Baymont Inn on Pickard Road, east of Mount Pleasant, just before 8:00 Monday morning, where they found a 26-year-old woman face down in a hot tub. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators are trying to establish a timeline of events for the victim to determine what led up to her death at the Union Township hotel.

The woman’s name was being withheld until family members could be notified.