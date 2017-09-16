Authorities Investigate Possible Embezzlement In Bangor Township

Bay County Sheriff deputies are investigating an alleged embezzlement case against a Bangor Township employee.

Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley says questions were raised about some financial transactions within the employee’s work area. The amount of money involved has not been determined. Rowley says that employee has been fired, adding that locks on the various Township buildings are being changed as a precaution.

The employee’s name is not being released until the investigation has been completed.

Sheriff deputies will submit a report to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office regarding possible criminal charges.