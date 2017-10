Bay City Public Safety officers say one man is dead after a domestic argument on the city’s west side.

Detectives said the 35-year-old victim was stabbed at a house in the 600 block of South Wenona just after 12:30 Sunday morning. The victim, whose name has not been released, died a short time later at McLaren Bay Region Medical Center.

An unidentified suspect in the murder has been questioned and is cooperating with investigators. The original call was reported to 911 as a home invasion.