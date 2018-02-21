Authorities Identify Woman, Two Children Found Dead in Bay County’s Bangor Township

Bay County authorities are treating the death of a woman and two children as case of murder – suicide. Sheriff Troy Cunningham says the three are suburban Detroit residents.
The woman and her children were identified as 31-year-old Nikita Landrum, 3-year-old Mikayla Walker and 2-year-old Dariel Walker II. Landrum’s driver’s license showed an address in Livonia, but investigators believe they may have been staying with relatives in Oak Park.
Their bodies were discovered behind a Bay County Drain Commission maintenance shop on Wheeler Road, west of State Park Drive, Tuesday morning.
Pathologists are waiting for test results from Wednesday autopsies before determining a cause of death and when they died. Bay County Sheriff detectives recovered a handgun in the family car that may have been used in the shooting.