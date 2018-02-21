Authorities Identify Woman, Two Children Found Dead in Bay County’s Bangor Township

The victims of an apparent murder suicide were found behind this Bay County Drain Commission maintenance building Tuesday morning. (WSGW News photo by Michael Percha)

Bay County authorities are treating the death of a woman and two children as case of murder – suicide. Sheriff Troy Cunningham says the three are suburban Detroit residents.

The woman and her children were identified as 31-year-old Nikita Landrum, 3-year-old Mikayla Walker and 2-year-old Dariel Walker II. Landrum’s driver’s license showed an address in Livonia, but investigators believe they may have been staying with relatives in Oak Park.

Their bodies were discovered behind a Bay County Drain Commission maintenance shop on Wheeler Road, west of State Park Drive, Tuesday morning.

Pathologists are waiting for test results from Wednesday autopsies before determining a cause of death and when they died. Bay County Sheriff detectives recovered a handgun in the family car that may have been used in the shooting.