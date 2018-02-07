Authorities Credit Social Media For Quick Arrest Of Saginaw Beating Suspect

Saginaw Police say a tip from someone who saw social media posts about Tuesday’s severe beating of a woman has led to an arrest. Detectives said a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon with help from Michigan Department of Corrections agents, State Police and Saginaw County Sheriff deputies.

Surveillance photos and video were posted on a number of social media outlets that were shared over 1,100 times, reaching more than 45,000 people in less than 8 hours.

Saginaw Police detectives are conferring with Saginaw County prosecutors about possible criminal charges. The suspect’s name is being withheld until his arraignment on charges in Saginaw County District Court.

A 65-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in a fourth floor office at 100 South Jefferson about 9:45 a.m., Tuesday. The victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center and later flown to the U of M Medical Center in Ann Arbor for further treatment. There’s no word on her condition.

The woman’s purse and a bloody Carhart jacket believed worn by the suspect were found in a dumpster near the downtown Saginaw office building.