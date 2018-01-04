Authorities Credit Several Factors In Lowering Violent Crime In Saginaw

Violent crime in Saginaw is down three percent last year from the previous 12-month period. Police Chief Robert Ruth admits his staff has been cut due to budget issues with the city. But he says the fight against crime is a team effort with Michigan State Police, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and other federal agencies.

Saginaw had 16 murders last year, up from 11 in 2016. Ruth said the number is up but it’s better than previous years when there were 27 murders in 2013 and 26 murders in 2012. He points to the same causes for murders, drugs, money and gangs.

While violent crime is down Chief Ruth has a warning. In the past three years, cocaine has decreased as the drug of choice, replaced by heroin. In 2015 there were six cocaine overdoses and six heroin overdoses. The next year, saw 12 heroin OD’s and six people had a cocaine overdose. Last year saw 30 heroin addicts overdose and only one cocaine overdose. With the drug Narcan available, first responders were able to revive 18 of 2017’s heroin overdose victims. Ruth said the crime rate is affected by the drug use. Addicts are stealing to support their habit with murders and shootings by gangs over drug sales and turf.

Investigators are also being helped by citizens willing to come forth with information, the city’s neighborhood associations are involved and the City of Saginaw’s SCENIC code enforcement bureau is removing abandoned and blighted structures around the city.

Property crimes like burglary without forced entry, larceny from vehicles, retail fraud and arson were down last year compared to 2016.