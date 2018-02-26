Authorities Cancel Classes In Saginaw Township Schools

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says a parent alerted officers about a threatening message their child received on the social media platform, Snapchat, Sunday night. He said the threat did not mention Heritage High School, but someone placed a note on the message to send it to all Heritage students. In talking with school district administrators the decision was made to close all Saginaw Township Community Schools Monday.

Detectives are trying to determine whether the social media message originated locally or from another area. If the sender can be identified, Saginaw Township Police will seek warrants from Saginaw County prosecutors.