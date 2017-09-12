Authorities Call The Summer Of 2017 One Of The Quietest In Years

Violent crime continues a downward trend in the city of Saginaw. Police Chief Bob Ruth says his officers can not do it by themselves, it’s many law enforcement agencies and neighborhood groups working together. Ruth said that team effort meant there were no murders in the city of Saginaw during the period June 1st through August 31st. As long as there’s gangs, drugs and money, the chief said there will be shootings and murders.

Ruth said the number of shootings is also down and credits the decline in crime with the fact many businesses are installing security cameras. Some businesses are reluctant to spend the money for these camera, but the city is considering a possible ordinance requiring those cameras and giving police access to the tapes in case of a robbery or other crime.

Ruth said State Police detectives are making good progress in solving the city’s latest murder, last Friday, outside Dom’s Food Market on North Michigan.