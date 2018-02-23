Authorities Busy With Saginaw Bay Ice Rescues

U. S. Coast Guard personnel practice ice rescues on the Saginaw Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Bay County authorities are warning people to STAY OFF the Saginaw Bay ice.

That followed efforts late Friday morning to get at least a half dozen ice fishing enthusiasts to safety who were left stranded on the wrong side of a large crack in the ice.

That crack ran roughly from Bay City State Park in Bangor Township up the west side of the Bay past Linwood toward Erickson Road.

Personnel from the U-S Coast Guard Station in Essexville were joined by firefighters from Bangor Township and neighboring departments.

No injuries were reported and Township fire officials say those they helped rescue will be billed for overtime and related equipment usage expenses.