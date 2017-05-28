Authorities Arrest Tuscola County Home Invasion Suspect, Victim Remains in Critical Condition

Tuscola County prosecutors are considering charges against a person arrested in connection with a Friday afternoon home invasion.

A 57-year-old woman living in the single family house in the 1800 block of Mertz Road, south of Caro, suffered critical injuries.

The suspect was arrested Saturday by State Police. Investigators, with help from technicians from the State Police Crime Lab, remained on the scene until early Saturday morning.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until warrants have been issued and the suspect is arraigned in Tuscola County District Court.