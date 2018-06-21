Aunt Clara’s Meatball Casserole

Here’s another way to enjoy the ever popular meatball.
Ingredients;
1 1/4 pounds Homemade Meatballs (or store bought)
2 Carrots, cut up
8 ounce package Noodles
1 can Cream of Mushroom Soup
1 can Cream of Celery Soup
2 cups Zucchini, cut up
1 soup can Milk
1 stalk Broccoli, cut up
12 ounces Shredded Cheddar Cheese
1 Medium Onion, chopped
Method:
Place meatballs in the bottom of a greased 9 x 13.
Layer in the uncooked noodles, then vegetables.
Mix the soup and milk and pour over vegetables.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Place cheese on top for the last 10 minutes of baking time.
Serves 10 to 12 people.