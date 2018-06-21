Aunt Clara’s Meatball Casserole

Here’s another way to enjoy the ever popular meatball.

Ingredients;

1 1/4 pounds Homemade Meatballs (or store bought)

2 Carrots, cut up

8 ounce package Noodles

1 can Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 can Cream of Celery Soup

2 cups Zucchini, cut up

1 soup can Milk

1 stalk Broccoli, cut up

12 ounces Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1 Medium Onion, chopped

Method:

Place meatballs in the bottom of a greased 9 x 13.

Layer in the uncooked noodles, then vegetables.

Mix the soup and milk and pour over vegetables.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Place cheese on top for the last 10 minutes of baking time.

Serves 10 to 12 people.