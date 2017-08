We have two yummy foods to celebrate today: frozen custard and zucchini. Here’s an explanation of the difference between frozen custard and ice cream:

http://www.thekitchn.com/whats-the-difference-between-frozen-custard-and-ice-cream-232244

As for zucchini, there’s lots of it this time of year. There’s so much in fact, that it’s also National Sneak Some Zucchini onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day!