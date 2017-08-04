August 4th is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!
By Ann Williams
|
Aug 4, 2017 @ 12:17 PM

Who doesn’t like (or love) chocolate chip cookies? We don’t know anyone! There are so many recipes and variations, but here’s a great recipe that we gave on Listen to the Mrs. today:

“Tastes Like Home” Chocolate Chip Cookies

 

4 cups flour                                                            2 eggs

1 Tbsp. baking soda                                              1 tsp. vanilla

2 tsp. salt                                                                 12 oz. mini chocolate chips

2 cups packed brown sugar                                12 oz. Heath Bar bits

1 1/2 cups butter, softened                                 2 cups chopped pecans

 

Mix the flour, baking soda and salt, set aside. Cream the butter and brown sugar ’til light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat in half the flour mixture, then work in the rest of ingredients. Use an ice cream scoop to measure out dough onto lightly greased baking sheets (or use parchment or silicone mats). Bake at 350 for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown. (decrease time for smaller cookies).

ENJOY!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Content

BLT Bites
Easy Shepherds Pie
Shrimp Creole
Blueberry Custard Pie
Dinner in a Pumpkin
Ann’s Asian Chicken Slaw
Comments