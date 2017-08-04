August 4th is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

Who doesn’t like (or love) chocolate chip cookies? We don’t know anyone! There are so many recipes and variations, but here’s a great recipe that we gave on Listen to the Mrs. today:

“Tastes Like Home” Chocolate Chip Cookies

4 cups flour 2 eggs

1 Tbsp. baking soda 1 tsp. vanilla

2 tsp. salt 12 oz. mini chocolate chips

2 cups packed brown sugar 12 oz. Heath Bar bits

1 1/2 cups butter, softened 2 cups chopped pecans

Mix the flour, baking soda and salt, set aside. Cream the butter and brown sugar ’til light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat in half the flour mixture, then work in the rest of ingredients. Use an ice cream scoop to measure out dough onto lightly greased baking sheets (or use parchment or silicone mats). Bake at 350 for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown. (decrease time for smaller cookies).

ENJOY!