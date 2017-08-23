August 23rd is National Sponge Cake Day AND National Cuban Sandwich Day
By Ann Williams
|
Aug 23, 2017

You could have a Cuban sandwich for a meal today, and top it off with sponge cake for dessert! By the way, Twinkies are considered sponge cake, so that’s an option–just sayin’! Here’s some background on what distinguishes sponge cake from all kinds of cake:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sponge_cake

And here’s a sponge cake recipe to try:

http://www.homemade-dessert-recipes.com/easy-sponge-cake-recipe.html

As for Cuban sandwiches, we learned a lot on the show today about its origins (there are Italian and German influences,  as well as Cuban.):

https://www.daysoftheyear.com/days/cuban-sandwich-day/

As with many things, there are plenty of variations on Cuban sandwiches. Here’s one recipe:

http://www.seriouseats.com/2016/07/how-to-make-real-cuban-sandwiches.html

