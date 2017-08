National Rum Day! Brats are great on the grill, as pictured, and we found a Brat Sauce recipe in our LTTM files. It’s very simple: equal parts of mustard, horseradish cream sauce and ketchup. Sounds pretty good to us…

We also gave a rum cake recipe on today’s show, which Ann has decided she MUST try. It has a 5-star rating and sounds absolutely delish!

Here’s the link: http://allrecipes.com/recipe/17456/golden-rum-cake/