Attorney Edward Czuprynski Faces New Criminal Charges

Bay City attorney Edward Czuprynski has an appearance date before a Saginaw County judge, Tuesday, for violating his probation.

The 66-year-old Czuprynski was arrested February 27th by Essexville Public Safety for possessing a case of beer. The beer was found after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

He was arrested for drunk driving by Hampton Township Police on March 7th.

In January he was sentenced to 18 months probation after being convicted on a traffic charge from a 2015 personal injury accident. The probation included not buying or consuming alcohol and not driving after sunset. He has entered guilty pleas to the probation violation charges but not guilty to the drunk driving charge.

He settled a civil lawsuit by the accident victim for over $1 million.