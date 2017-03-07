Attempted Kawkawlin Kidnapping Suspect In Custody

Bay County Sheriff deputies have one man in custody after a failed kidnapping attempt. The man was arrested after fleeing from a South Huron Road home near Kawkawlin Monday afternoon.

The suspect grabbed a 9-year old girl by the arm and tried to drag her off the porch of her house. The girl’s father confronted the man after she started screaming about 5:00 p.m.

The suspect was stopped when deputies spotted his pick up truck after he left the area. His name has not been released pending a warrant being issued and he is arraigned in Bay County District Court.