Asphalt Paving Contract Approved By Bay County Board For Center Ridge Arms

The Bay County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday to approve a parking lot paving project with locally based Yeager Asphalt.

The work worth over $104,000 will be carried out at the County supervised Center Ridge Arms complex near Center and Pine in Hampton Township.

Residents have complained for some time that the lot is falling apart and making it difficult for residents to get around, including many with already limited mobility.

County officials expect the work to be done by Thanksgiving.