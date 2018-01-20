Asian Noodles with Chicken and Shrimp

A quick and easy oriental dish that’s a meal in itself.

Ingredients:

Oil for stir frying

1 pound Medium Egg Noodles or Japanese Noodles

1 Chicken Breast cut into bite-sized pieces

1 clove Garlic, minced

! cup shredded Chinese Cabbage (Napa)

2 tablespoons Soy Sauce

1/3 pound Large Shrimp, peeled, cleaned and sliced lengthwise

1 teaspoon Sesame Oil

Black pepper to taste

1/2 cup Green Onions, sliced

Method:

Cook the noodles as directed on the package.

Drain the noodles, rinse with hot water and drain again. Set aside.

Place oil in your wok or saute’ pan.

Add the garlic and stir for a few seconds (do not burn).

Add the chicken and stir fry for 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove from the pan.

Add a little more oil and the shrimp.

Add 3 tablespoons of water, cover and steam the shrimp until opaque.

Add the cabbage and green onions.

Steam for 1 more minute.

Add the chicken and seasonings.

Stir and add the noodles.

Mix well and heat through.