Art’s Blog – Baseball Hall of Fame

Well, well. The baseball writers, at least some of them, finally acknowledged the on-field and off-field accomplishments of two of the Detroit Tigers most prolific and fan-loved players.

Allan Trammel and Jack Morris made it to the HOF on the modern era ballot that gives consideration to players that languished for years on the regular ballot. Morris got 14 of 16 available votes while Trammel received 13 of 16 votes. 11 votes were needed to win admission to the Hall. Congratulations to both.

So now for the obvious question. Why not Lou Whitaker? Why was he not voted in with his keystone partner, Allan Trammel. I can’t think of a better pair of infielders that made playing the infield an art form. Come on HOF voters. Get your elite heads out of your elite you-know-what.

We are happy for Jack and Allan, and hopeful for Lou’s place in the Hall of Fame.