Arts Award Event Held In Saginaw’s Dow Event Center

By John Hall
|
May 4, 3:07 AM

Supporters of the arts among businesses, individuals and non-profits  were recognized during the 28th annual All Area Arts Awards in Saginaw’s
Dow Event Center Wednesday organized by the Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission.

Commission Marketing Director Marsha Braun says the nominees represented  a broad cross-section including people with over four decades of
experience plus relative newcomers providing fresh perspectives.

Braun added winners included Ann Russell-Lutenske for her work in the regional theatre and music scene plus Mary and Jim Fives specializing in visual arts including teaching and producing murals.

The other award winner was Patricia Yockey for her life long commitment to the arts through painting, singing and poetry.

Related Content

State Police Investigate Fatal Saginaw Crash
Bay City Commissioners Hear That Overall Crime Dec...
Motorcylist Dies in Deer Crash
Tall Ships Back In Bay City For The Weekend
Delta College Moving Ahead On Saginaw Satellite Ca...
WWII Navy Veteran Honored Posthumously
Comments