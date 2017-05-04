Arts Award Event Held In Saginaw’s Dow Event Center

Supporters of the arts among businesses, individuals and non-profits were recognized during the 28th annual All Area Arts Awards in Saginaw’s

Dow Event Center Wednesday organized by the Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission.

Commission Marketing Director Marsha Braun says the nominees represented a broad cross-section including people with over four decades of

experience plus relative newcomers providing fresh perspectives.

Braun added winners included Ann Russell-Lutenske for her work in the regional theatre and music scene plus Mary and Jim Fives specializing in visual arts including teaching and producing murals.

The other award winner was Patricia Yockey for her life long commitment to the arts through painting, singing and poetry.