Some Area Young People May Catch The Olympics Bug

Future luge racers tried their luck keeping their sled on the course. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

It may have been late August with temperatures in the mid-70’s but a winter sport was front and center, without the ice. Fred Zimny says the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search team was in Buena Vista Township over the weekend, looking for future Olympians.

Two Saginaw residents, a brother and sister, took their turn trying to keep a luge sled on the course. Fourteen year old Allison said it wasn’t as scary as she thought while her 12-year-old brother, Karson, wanted to go faster.

Zimny said some kids did go off the Soap Box Derby track, but they went into a grassy area without any injuries. Zimny said most of the current U. S. Junior National Team were recruited during similar events.

Midland’s Dow Chemical, an official technology partner with USA Luge, sponsored the event. Dow scientists helped make the team’s sleds safer and faster, leading to Erin Hamlin’s bronze medal in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

Karson Mendyk and his sister, Allison, rest in between runs down an improvised luge course.

One racer gets a push to get started down the course