Area Memorial Day Weekend Activities Plentiful

There’s plenty to do around the Great Lakes Bay Region this Memorial Day Weekend. In Saginaw, the city’s Splash Park opens at the Frank Andersen Celebration Park on Sunday. It’ll be open daily throughout the summer season, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and admission is free.

The Saginaw Children’s Zoo will be offering free admission to military families on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Military families can also get free admission to Saginaw’s Mid Michigan Children’s Museum Saturday and Sunday.

The annual Memorial Day Parade presented by Positive Results Downtown Saginaw is at 11:00 a.m. Monday, starting on Federal Street and proceeding down South Washington to the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza at Hoyt Park. A special ceremony will be held at the Plaza at noon.

Midland also has a downtown parade Monday, starting at 10:00 a.m. Other parades are in Hemlock at 10:00 a.m. and in St.Charles at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

Events in Bay County include a 1:00 p.m. ceremony at the War memorial in Veterans Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m., and another at 2:00 p.m. at the USS Edson.

Frankenmuth has a fireworks display on Sunday, at 9:45 p.m. The annual Dog Bowl is going on in Frankenmuth this weekend, along with hot air balloons flying over the city. Many Memorial Day ceremonies are also scheduled at various times at cemeteries throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.