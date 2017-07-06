Area Flood Damage Assessments Being Made By FEMA
By John Hall
|
Jul 6, 2017 @ 9:44 PM

Teams led by representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are making their way through Bay, Midland, Isabella and Gladwin Counties to assess damage from the floods that occurred in late June.

Bay County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Manz says the assessment work could take several days.

Manz added it’s unclear when FEMA night decide whether losses are sufficiently beyond local and state resources to warrant a federal disaster declaration or what specific federal assistance programs might be available.

 

