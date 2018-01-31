Area Congressional Representatives React To Trump State Of The Union Address

There’s a mixed reaction from area Congressional representatives to President Donald Trump’s Tuesday State of the Union address.

Flint area Democrat Dan Kildee says Trump needs to talk less and act more on the big challenges facing the nation.

Kildee called the President’s infrastructure proposal of $200 Billion over 10 years a drop in the bucket compared to the nation’s actual needs.

Kildee noted the Flint water crisis is a tragic example of what happens when aging infrastructure is ignored.

Kildee warned a failure to go big on infrastructure will hold back the economy, especially with countries like China outspending us.

Republican John Moolenaar of Midland praised Trump for highlighing a strong economy led by the recent tax reform initiative.

Moolenaar says tax reform is putting more money back in the pockets of Michigan residents.

Moolenaar added he shares the President’s emphasis on other priorities like national security and immigration which he says he’ll be working on in the months ahead along with supporting rural communities, fighting the opioid crisis and improving infrastructure.