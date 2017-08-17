Area Chambers of Commerce Working As A Team For Economic Development

As the automotive industry is changing, communities in the Great Lakes Bay Region must adapt to these changes. The Center for Automotive Research’s Valerie Brugeman tells Thursday’s Great Lakes Bay Regional Chamber Summit communities should offer roads for testing autonomous vehicles, support legislation dealing with vehicles of the future, encourage services like Uber and Lyft and accept the new technologies.

Business and community leaders in the Bay City, Midland, Mount Pleasant and Saginaw areas are working together for growth. Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce President Bob VanDeventer says it’s better when all four business organizations are on the same page. The region’s chambers of commerce held their fifth annual summit at Midland’s Great Hall to look at various issues, from autonomous vehicles to dredging the Saginaw River and other issues facing the region.

The chambers honored Saginaw Valley State University President Donald Bachand, the Michigan State Police Tri City Post, Central Michigan University’s Research Corporation and Michigan Sugar for their support of the region.