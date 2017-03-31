Area CAN Council Fighting Child Abuse, Neglect

As you drive around the Great Lakes Bay Region, you’ll be seeing gardens of blue pinwheels.

CAN Council President and CEO Suzanne Greenberg says they are a reminder of child abuse. There were over 3,100 cases last year.

Greenberg said some signs of child abuse are a child may become withdrawn, notice a change in behavior, be afraid to go home, they may show signs of abuse or they may something about abuse to a trusted relative or other adult. If you suspect abuse, call 911 to report it.

The first garden was planted Friday outside the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in the former Hampton Square Mall on Center Avenue, east of Bay City. Volunteers will plant another garden outside the Saginaw County Governmental Center, 111 South Michigan at noon, Tuesday. Saint Matthew Episcopal Church, 1501 N. Center Road in Saginaw Township will have a ‘Fill A Van Service’, April 30th, collecting items on the CAN Council’s wish list.

She also pointed out a need for families to volunteer as foster parents to help children in both Bay and Saginaw Counties. You can find more information on the CAN Council website, http://cancouncil.org or by calling your local Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office.

Volunteers plant a blue pinwheel garden outside the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services in the former Hampton Square Mall. Hampton Township Police Chief Brian Benchley reads “A Child’s Prayer” during a brief ceremony. (WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)