Area Business, Community Leaders Looking To Meet Future Transportation Needs

Business and civic leaders from the Great Lakes Bay Region and surrounding counties are looking at the area’s transportation needs.

Midwest Strategy Group’s Dusty Fancher cites Ann Arbor as an example of proper transportation planning, getting the whole community involved. The city has a dial-a-ride system, coordinates transportation with the University of Michigan, provides park & ride lots and gets public comments.

Michigan motorists are paying more at the gas pumps. On New Year’s Day the state gasoline sales tax went from 19 cents per gallon to 26.3 cents a gallon. The increase as a subject of talk at Friday’s Great Lakes Bay Transportation Summit at Saginaw Valley State University. Fancher pointed out $1.2 billion from the tax will go to a variety of public transit needs, like buying new buses, establish special needs transportation and to improve passenger rail service.

Public-private partnership can assist communities solve some mass transit problems, like getting people to jobs. Representatives from Flint’s Mass Transit Authority attended the summit at SVSU talking about their partnership with Saginaw Township-based Morley Companies and several businesses in Livingston County. MTA buses take Flint area workers to and from jobs with these companies every day.

Former Saginaw City Councilwoman and Mayor Joyce Seals says the city’s ‘STARS’ bus system is making improvements in service, adding Saturday service.

‘STARS’ Site Manager Glenn Steffens said the agency is in the process of upgrading its fleet. Flint’s MTA has a federal grant to buy new buses powered by natural gas or propane. The Saginaw system is buying some of the Flint buses for $1, compared with the nearly half-million dollars for a brand new bus. While the buses are used, Steffens said the buses are newer than older ‘STARS’ buses that are always breaking down.