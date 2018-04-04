April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Law enforcement in Michigan is stepping up patrols between April 9 – 22 as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

In 2016, there were 12,788 traffic crashes attributed to distracted driving with 43 fatalities and 5,103 injuries. Cell phones were involved in 15 percent of those accidents. However, distracted driving encompasses a number of things that can take you eyes or mind off the road or your hands from the wheel. These include cell phone use, eating and drinking, adjusting the radio, looking out the side windows or even talking with other people in the vehicle.

Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Communications Manager Kendall Wingrove says the goal isn’t to issue tickets but to get people to comply with the law.

“Our goal is to save lives, prevent tragedies and reduce injuries. So we just want to get the word out. That’s why we always educate before we do enforcement.”

Police will be issuing tickets for motorists who are texting while driving with fines starting at $100 and going up for repeated violations. State Police Lieutenant Dave Kaiser says there are a few exceptions to that law.

“That would be a medical emergency, driving up on a traffic crash and anything that would classify as an emergency, there is an exception.”

Kaiser says even in an emergency situation, however, drivers should still pull over to a safe place before reporting the incident.