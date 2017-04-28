Apple Orchard Coming to Buena Vista Township

A community apple orchard is being planted in Saginaw County’s Buena Vista Township. Core Orchards, a division of Wolverine Human Services, started planting 5,000 honey crisp apple trees on land adjacent to its secure treatment facility on Outer Drive this past week. Community Relations Director Greg Hoffman says once the trees mature in 2020, plans call for opening a U-Pick orchard, which will be open to the public. Eventually, they’d like to add a cider press and doughnut making.

Beyond any profits, Hoffman says Core Orchards is a way to bring new green space to the community and provide access to fresh, affordable produce. Wolverine Human Services is Michigan’s largest foster care, adoption and independent living agency, focusing on adolescents suffering from abuse and neglect and those in the juvenile justice system.