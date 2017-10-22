Apple Cheesecake Bars

Apples and cheesecake…What could be better?

Ingredients:

2 cups Flour

1 1/2 cups Quick Cooking Oats

1/4 cup Packed Light Brown Sugar

1 cup Unsalted butter, softened

12 ounces White Chocolate Chips

8 ounces Cream Cheese, softened

14 ounces Sweetened Condensed Milk

1/4 cup Lemon Juice

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

2 cups Yellow Delicious Apples, peeled and sliced

12 ounces Apple Preserves

3 tablespoons Cornstarch

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the flour, oats and sugar.

Cut in the butter until crumbly.

Add the chips.

Reserve 2 cups of the mixture for the topping.

Press the rest into a greased 9 x 13.

Beat the cream cheese until creamy

Add the milk, lemon juice and vanilla.

Pour into the crust.

Combine the apples, preserves and cornstarch.

Spoon over cheese mixture.

Sprinkle on the reserved topping.

Bake at 350 degrees 35 to 40 minutes or until center is set.

Cool, cover and refrigerate.

Cut into bars before serving.