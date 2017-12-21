Anonymous Gold Coin Donors Boost Bay County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Bay County Salvation Army officials are praising the generosity of donors who anonymously contributed three one ounce gold South African Krugerrands dating back to the early 1980’s as part of this year’s Red Kettle Christmas Drive.

Salvation Army Major Rick Ray says two of the coins were dropped at the Kroger on Euclid Avenue December 8th with the third this past Tuesday at a Walgreen’s in Bay City.

Ray added Stan’s Gold Mine on Wilder has agreed to reimburse the market value amounting to roughly $1,200 for each of the three gold coins.

So far, this year’s Red Kettle Drive has raised over $79,000 toward its $110,000 goal.

The campaign is scheduled to wrap up Saturday because as a church entity, the Salvation Army cannot collect on Sunday which is when Christmas Eve falls this year.

Ray explained that although he’d prefer not to, he may end up having bell ringers posted at selected locations after Christmas.