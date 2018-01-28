Ann’s Mini Turkey Meatloaves

Make this favorite using muffin tins for the ultimate in portion control.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Chopped Onion

1 tablespoon Dried Bread Crumbs

1 tablespoon Chopped Fresh Parsley

1 teaspoon Worchestershire Sauce

1/4 teaspoon Salt

1/4 teaspoon Dried Oregano

1/8 teaspoon Freshly Ground Pepper

1 pound Ground Turkey

1 large Egg or Egg White

3 tablespoon Ketchup, divided

1/4 teaspoon Hot Pepper Sauce, optional

Method:

Heat a small skillet over medium heat.

Spray with a cooking spray and saute’ the onions.

Combine the onion, bread crumbs and everything through the egg.

Stir in 2 tablespoons of ketchup.

Place the turkey mixture in sprayed muffin tins, using 1/2 cup for each portion.

Combine the rest of the ketchup and hot pepper sauce.

Brush over top of each portion.

Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Options:

Add minced garlic to taste and/or chopped mushrooms to taste.

Note that one pound of turkey will fill 8 or 9 muffin cups.