Ann’s Mini Turkey Meatloaves

Make this favorite using muffin tins for the ultimate in portion control.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup Chopped Onion
1 tablespoon Dried Bread Crumbs
1 tablespoon Chopped Fresh Parsley
1 teaspoon Worchestershire Sauce
1/4 teaspoon Salt
1/4 teaspoon Dried Oregano
1/8 teaspoon Freshly Ground Pepper
1 pound Ground Turkey
1 large Egg or Egg White
3 tablespoon Ketchup, divided
1/4 teaspoon Hot Pepper Sauce, optional
Method:
Heat a small skillet over medium heat.
Spray with a cooking spray and saute’ the onions.
Combine the onion, bread crumbs and everything through the egg.
Stir in 2 tablespoons of ketchup.
Place the turkey mixture in sprayed muffin tins, using 1/2 cup for each portion.
Combine the rest of the ketchup and hot pepper sauce.
Brush over top of each portion.
Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
Options:
Add minced garlic to taste and/or chopped mushrooms to taste.
Note that one pound of turkey will fill 8 or 9 muffin cups.