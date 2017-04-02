Ann’s Asian Chicken Slaw

Try this refreshing recipe as a side dish or main course. You won’t be disappointed.

Ingredients:

2 small bags Cole Slaw Mix (or one bag of slaw mix and one bag of Power Greens Mix with Kale.

4 cups Rotisserie Chicken, chopped

1 1/2 cups Toasted Slivered Almonds

1 1/2 cups Dried Cranberries

3/4 cup Red Onion, finely diced

1 cup Sesame Sticks

1 1/2 cups Chopped Cilantro

1/4 cup Black Sesame Seeds

1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)

1/2 cup Balsamic Vinegar

2 tablespoons Low Sodium or Regular Soy Sauce

2 cloves Garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons Honey or Brown Sugar

2 tablespoons Minced Ginger

1 tablespoon Sesame Oil

Method:

Layer the cabbage in a large bowl with the chicken, almonds, cranberries, red onion, sesame seeds and cilantro

For the dressing, combine the evoo, balsamic vinegar, soy sacue, garlic, honey, ginger and sesame oil.

Blend or whisk together.

Add 2 tablespoons of water.

Blend or whisk until smooth.

Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat.

Top with sesame sticks just before serving.

Recipe may be halved.